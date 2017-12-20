Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Party-goers in Burton are being treated to a dance show put on by West End stars at this year's extravaganza at Branston Golf and Country Club.

Dance Fever, which began in November, features a professional dance show, a four-course meal and a disco after the entertainment has finished. The extravaganzas will continue up until New Year's Eve for an extra special way to bring in 2018.

We at the Burton Mail were invited to go along to the event to see what all the fuss was about.

Professional dancers took to the dance floor and put on an incredible show of classic and more modern dances, ranging from a stunning waltz to an energetic Bollywood routine and a tap/Irish dance-off

Shortly after being seated, we were treated to the first part of the dancer's routines, before being introduced to the people carrying out the entertainment.

We were tasked with creating a trophy encompassing the Dance Fever theme - but it had to be made solely from modelling balloons.

The team from the Mail decided to create a trophy designed to look like John Travolta from Saturday Night Fever, pulling the iconic dance move.

The team, however, did not win and the prize of a free bottle of bubbly went to a group of work friends who managed to defy gravity with their creation.

The game certainly put a smile on everyone's faces and got them in the mood to have a cracking Christmas party - and that wasn't just because of the crackers placed on the tables.

The night was hosted by performers Ellie Montanaro and Duncan Johnston whose impressive vocals won over the crowds and kept everyone entertained all night.

Dancers Bethany Smart, Lewis Mark Danson, Lawrence Parsons and Amy Nicholas perfected salsas, quicksteps and tangos, even getting revellers up on their feet trying to copy their moves.

Managing director of the club, Ben Laing, said: "Branston Pavilion's new production company has brought a splendidly fresh and exciting style to our Christmas and New Year shows that's attracted record audiences.

"We have received masses of positive comments including 'the best show we've seen for many years - Branston's done it again' and 'a truly spectacular show with terrific choreography, stunning costumes and top class entertainment by the talented team - its got to be amongst the best in the Midlands'."

There are still tickets available, although very limited. More information can be found by visiting Branston Golf and Country Club's website .