A celebrating singer-songwriter is the latest top artist to join Uttoxeter's favourite blues band for a hotly-anticipated show.

Dave Day will take to the stage at Doveridge Village Club's latest Meet on the Ridge showcase on Friday night, February 9.

Fans will be treated to another night of musical mastery as Day, who has worked with an impressive array of famous acts, joins the Vice-Bishops on stage.

Bishops drummer Fred Hopwood said: "He has in fact, spent most of his life making and writing music.

"He has worked with many contemporary artists, including Amy Winehouse, Paolo Nutini, Pixie Lott and Level 42 etc.

"And over the last few months has been playing live on stage with Leo Sayer’s Band.

"In the last year, he has also started to put his own compositions in the spotlight by performing them at a few choice venues throughout the UK."

Day's opening set will see him joined by piano virtuoso Steve Tams to perform "interesting covers" and original songs from his new album, Tales of Billy Jenson.

After a break, the Vice-Bishops will playing a selection of classic blues-rock covers in their own inimitable style.

The band's own original numbers, written by vocalist and guitarist Dave Faulkner, will also feature.

They are taken from the band’s two studio albums, House of Cards and Caught in the Crossfire.

For the grand finale, as is almost traditional now at Meet on the Ridge, the band will step up the pace and be joined on stage by Day and Tams for some classic rock and pop numbers.

Day's music can be heard online at hwww.facebook.com/davedaymusic and daveday.net/release/tales-of-billy-jenson

The Bishops comprise of Hopwood, Faulkner, guitarist "Pod" Malkin and bass player Dave Blant, who taught many Uttoxeter residents during a long career as music teacher at Oldfields Hall Middle School.

The four have a wealth of experience behind them, having played in bands with musical luminaries including The Sutherland Brothers, who wrote Sailing, the classic song made famous by Rod Stewart.

Blant and Hopwood are also pioneers in the UK's Cajun and zydeco music scene, having been part of top bands R Cajun and the Zydeco Hot Rods.

For Meet on the Ridge, doors open at 8.30pm and admission on the door will cost £5.