A popular music pub is set to enjoy a busy festive period of live music, parties and quizzes.

The Dog and Partridge, in Marchington, will kick off its build-up to Christmas with a hotly-anticipated gig on Sunday, December 17.

Former Wishbone Ash guitarist Keith Buck will play an acoustic set at the one of the Church Lane pub's now-legendary Sunday Sessions.

Buck will pick up his plectrum to entertain fans from 5pm to 7.30pm. He played with the band fronted by Martin Turner from 2005 to 2008.

Since, he has played with respected Eagles tribute act Talon and Renegades Lizzy, a band covering the music of iconic 1970s rock band Thin Lizzy.

More information about Buck is available online at www.martinturnermusic.com/keith-buck

Less than a week after the show, the Dog will host another night with a 70s flavour, swapping rock and folk for disco.

Carwash - Ultimate 70s Disco Party takes place on the evening of Saturday, December 23.

Landlord Paul Needham said: "This will be a great night for a tenner. Dress to impress and know that the profits from this gig go to the village festival in 2018."

Tickets are available from Marchington Community Shop, also in Church Lane, and the Dog and Partridge.

Those who want tickets or more information can call Paul at the pub on 01283 820394.

The publican will play host for a Quiz of the Year on Thursday, December 28.

Legendary quiz master MC Marrison will take the mic as teams of four battle it out to be Marchington's brainiest collective.

Admission costs £10, with spot prizes and a raffle also taking place throughout the night. Food will not be served throughout the event, which starts at 8pm.

Again, teams can enter by calling Paul at the Dog and Partidge. Proceeds will go to Marchington's alms houses restoration fund.