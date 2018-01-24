The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular pub near Uttoxeter is set to raise funds for a summer village festival with a night of retro music.

The Dog and Partridge will donate all its profits from a mod and soul night to organisers of Marchington Village Festival.

Every year, live music and the arts take centre stage, alongside a 10k race which attracts hundreds of people to the East Staffordshire village.

This year, its coffers will be boosted by the Dog, in Church Lane, when soul band Silicone Taxis perform a plethora of Motown covers.

They will be joined by top mod band The Modest, who play covers of top acts including The Kinks, The Who and The Jam.

A total of 70 tickets for the event, which takes place on Saturday, February 10, have already been sold.

They are available from the pub, which can be called on 01283 820394, or the neighbouring Marchington Community Shop, costing £8.

The Dog is also hosting a birthday bash for landlord Paul Needham on Sunday, January 28.

The Soul Funk Junkies will perform some foot-tapping soul and club classics from around 5pm.

More information about the acts is online at themodest.co.uk , www.facebook.com/SoulFunkRocknRollBand/ and www.facebook.com/SoulFunkJunkiesBand/