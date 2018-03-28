The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Those looking for a good laugh are being invited to a popular venue in Willington.

Former EastEnders star Ricky Grover, who played Heather Trott's love interest, Andrew Cotton, and Ninia Benjamin of BBC's Three Non Blondes, will take to the stage at The Chimneys, in Twyford Road, from 8.30pm on Saturday, April 7, as part of the Laff Attack Comedy Club.

Grover has been performing comedy for more than 20 years and has also appeared in numerous sitcoms such as the rebooted version of Porridge.

They will be joined on stage by comedians Pam Ford, John Fothergill and Lovdev Barpaga.

Tickets cost £10 and are available by calling the pub on 01283 701701 or by visiting www.laffattack.co.uk or wegottickets.com.

Doors will open to the public at 7.30pm.