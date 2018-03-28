Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elvis is back as The King of rock and roll embarks on a nationwide tour fronted by the eerily international tribute artist Steve Michaels.

The Canadian masters Elvis' deep southern accent as he takes us on a throwback journey to the two largest, most successful concerts of his short life.

It was hard not to feel ourselves as the original audience members of his famous '68 Comeback Special.

This Is Elvis, which runs at Stoke's Regent Theatre until Saturday, March 31, starts with the singer's comeback special at the NBC Studios with fan favourites Trouble, Guitar Man, rock and roll classics such as Hound Dog, Heartbreak Hotel, along with slower tracks such as Memories and Love Me Tender.

It is incredible to see Steve Michaels perform. His look and sound is as perfect as if Elvis was reborn and standing in front of us.

The show also proves that Elvis is timeless, bringing his music to adoring fans and also to a whole new generation.

Twelve months on from the phenomenal comeback special, the show sees 'Elvis' blows us all away with his now-famous four-week 57-show run at the International Hotel, in Las Vegas.

To cram as many songs as possible into one musical, the show goes behind the scenes for a peep into the rehearsal room just hours before his opening night.

Here, we see for the first time the backing singers and are reminded of Elvis' roots and just how soulful he once was, performing the classic Oh Happy Day and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

However, if you weren't impressed by Act One, Act Two will blow your socks off.

Here we are at the International Hotel and watching his opening night and see Elvis making history.

It is very obviously based on the original events of the performance, interacting with the audience and his performers, as well as belting out his most popular showstoppers.

Get on your feet for Viva Las Vegas, Blue Suede Shoes, A Big Hunk o' Love and If I can Dream. You will not believe how close Steve Michaels is to the real thing.

Some may scoff at tribute acts. There is a wide variety of them who believe that by simply donning a wig and wearing the jumpsuit that they are Elvis but Steve Michaels goes so much further.

Internationally-renowned and award-winning, his masterful renditions of The King and his music have garnered him worldwide fame, and appearances alongside Elvis' original backing group, the Jordanaires, and the Sweet Inspirations, along with Elvis' legendary drummer DJ Fontana and bassist Jerry Scheff.

This Is Elvis recreates all the drama leading up to the comeback special in '68, as well as staging the monumental concert.

Steve Michaels has to be seen to be believed and any Elvis fan is urged to see this man in action. He is not only an excellent singer, he is as close to Elvis as we can ever possibly be.

This is Elvis run at Stoke's Regent Theatre until Saturday, March 31.

