It's a double whammy this weekend as Rolleston Club get set to host a gin evening prior to five-piece covers and party band The Nuts getting everyone in the festive spirit.

From 6pm until 9pm on Saturday, December 9, the club, in Burnside, Rolleston on Dove, will have a variety of gins on sale, together with popular Fever Tree Tonics.

Members are welcome to come along and bring a friend for this new venture for the club.

Afterward, The Nuts will play music from the 50s to present day with a programme which includes the music of Chuck Berry, Rolling Stones, Queen, Oasis, Kaiser Chiefs, and many more.

The Nuts are a top Midlands band and were extremely popular on their previous visit to the club.

The will take to the stage at 9pm and there is a small admission charge for members and their guests.