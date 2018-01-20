The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The iconic voices of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald will be brought to life once again as the Tony Farrell Big Band, with singers Keyth Andrews and Tashaka Baumber, honour two of the 20th century's greatest entertainers.

Frank Meets Ella will perform at The Brewhouse Arts Centre next month and is set to be a night not to be missed by fans of the 'big band' era.

Sinatra is brought to life with Keyth Andrew's incredible vocal prowess which seamlessly channels 'ole blue eyes'.

(Image: Ian Reeve)

Keyth's professional singing career was launched after winning Opportunity Knocks three times in a row, appearing on the all-winners show with, among others, Freddy Starr and the Delmonts.

He has travelled the world and has had the pleasure of working with many entertaining greats including Ella Fitzgerald, Matt Monro, Jack Jones, Eartha Kitt, Les Dawson and Tommy Cooper.

Ella's masterful vocal style is portrayed by Tashaka who is an accomplished vocalist with more than 30 years’ experience.

She has been involved in many exciting projects and has toured most of the world and recorded with various pop artists such as Leona Lewis, Westlife, Misteeq and The Lighthouse Family.

She has a very impressive working background, both singing and acting, whether on television or performing on the West End stages where she was cast in the original West End production of The Lion King.

The vocalists will be backed by The Tony Farrell Big Band, a sophisticated live 17-piece band full of power and energy.

Frank Meets Ella will take place at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 3 at the Brewhouse Arts Centre, in Union Street, Burton.

Tickets are available, priced £12 and £10 for concessions by calling the box office on 01283 508100.