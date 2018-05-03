Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A member of a controversial 1980s band famous for telling their audience to "relax" is making a rural detour to Marchington as he promotes his new album.

Brian "Nasher" Nash, the former guitarist in Frankie Goes to Hollywood, will perform at the Dog and Partridge on Sunday, May 13, from around 5pm - and entry is free of charge.

He is no stranger to the Uttoxeter area, having performed a solo set at Dovefest, in Doveridge, a few years ago.

After a rollercoaster ride that saw Nasher celebrate top-ten hits, including mega-hit Relax, which reacher number one in the UK in 1984, he started his solo career in the 1990s.

And a new Brian Nash album, 432-1 Open the Vein, is set to be released in June via Babylon Pink Recordings.

The proud scouser's previous offerings, 1999's Ripe and 2002's Le Grande Fromage, was followed by a critically-acclaimed book, Nasher Says Relax, which took the lid off the goings on of the pop industry, in 2012.

But even before joining Frankie Goes to Hollywood, guitarist Brian Nash was already causing a racket in Liverpool.

In 1977, Nash discovered punk rock and he used his guitar to crank out amateurish covers of songs from the Sex Pistols, the Buzzcocks, and Stiff Little Fingers with his first band, Smuzz.

After experimenting with several other groups, Nash formed Sons and Egypt with legendary former Frankie singer Holly Johnson.

The pair formed Frankie in the early 1980s and, like many of their contemporary acts, including Birmingham new romantics Duran Duran, the pair took advantage of MTV's new-found popularity with stylish, sexually-provocative videos.

After nearly a decade of unwavering success and controversy, as well as being recognised as icons for gay people in the UK, the band broke up in 1987.

One of their springboards into the public eye was the BBC banning broadcasting Relax because of its sexually-risque lyrics. Not long after, it hit top spot in the charts.

Dog and Partridge landlord Paul Needham is also reminding new wave music fans not to miss a huge gig at Marchington Village Hall on Saturday, June 9, when The Jam tribute at The Jam'd will perform from 7.30pm.

Paul said: "The last village hall event before the holiday season promises to be a good one.

"What better way to spend your night than by enjoying some raucous angst in the form of songs by one of pop’s favourite trio - and a bit of solo Paul Weller thrown into the mix for good measure."

Tickets are available by calling the Dog and Partridge on 01283 820394.