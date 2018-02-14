The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of the true icons of music has announced a farewell tour which will take place in November and December.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will tour the UK with seven shows of The Farewell Tour which will include 'oh what a night' at Birmingham's Genting Arena.

The band have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and defined the sound of an era with classic hits such as Walk Like A Man, Sherry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Rag Doll and Big Girls Don't Cry.

Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons, is hotter than ever in the 21st century.

Thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys which chronicles the life and times of Frankie and his legendary group.

Many will also remember he sang the theme song of the film version of the stage musical Grease.

Tickets for the Birmingham show go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 1 and are available via the website at www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.

Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge. Tickets priced at £51.75/£68.70/£85.56 (includes admin fees and 90p facility fee) + £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.