The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

George Ezra is one of the biggest selling male artist this decade and is set to perform near Burton this summer.

He has announced dates as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission, including a date in July at Cannock Chase Forest.

The announcement heralds a big year for George, ahead of the release of his highly anticipated, soon-to-be-announced second album in March 2018.

His debut album Wanted On Voyage is certified 4x platinum in the UK, and was among the top 10 biggest selling artist albums in this country in both 2014 and 2015, reaching number one in the Official UK Chart and spending 122 weeks in the chart overall.

In little more than 18 months Ezra went from virtual unknown to one of the international breakthrough artists of recent times: taking in a top 10 album in 10 countries; three sold out UK tours; nominations for four BRITs, one BBC Music Award and an Ivor Novello

George returned last summer with a new single Don't Matter Now and the sold out, tongue-in-cheek-titled 'Top Secret Tour', and a summer of festival performances at Glastonbury, V Festival, TRNSMT and the Isle of Wight, among others.

About Forest Live:

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission.

Held annually in seven beautiful forest locations across the country, more than 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme's 17-year history.

With everything required for a great night out, including good food and bar, the concerts are renowned for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop.

Income generated from ticket sales helps look after the nation's forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

George Ezra and guests will perform at Cannock Chase Forest on Sunday, July 1. He will also appear at Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Gloucestershire, on Sunday, June 17.

Tickets are priced £34.50 (plus £3.95 booking fee) available from 9am on Friday, January 12 from the Forestry Commission box office by calling 0300 068 0400, or buy online at forestry.gov.uk/music

For more information visit georgeezra.com