The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another new act to the town will be appearing at Burton Folk Club later this month.

Ben Robertson is an extraordinary young guitarist and a fine singer, whose material is as eclectic as it excellent.

Whether interpreting a Swedish folk tune or a Ralph McTell song, Ben captures the beauty of the piece and adds his own creative polish.

In spite of his tender years he has built up a massive reputation at folk clubs and festivals, as well as supporting many major artists.

As usual the evening will be completed by contributions from a varied collection of 'floor singers' prior to Ben's performance.

Burton Folk Club is based at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, and has a guest night every two weeks, alternating with a free 'Singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.

On guest nights doors open 7:30 for an 8pm start, with admission £10 on the door.

Ben will perform on Friday, March 9 and for more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk

'Please note, Burton Folk Club will not be holding their usual Singaround on Friday, March 2 due to the severe weather conditions '.