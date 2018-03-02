Another new act to the town will be appearing at Burton Folk Club later this month.
Ben Robertson is an extraordinary young guitarist and a fine singer, whose material is as eclectic as it excellent.
Whether interpreting a Swedish folk tune or a Ralph McTell song, Ben captures the beauty of the piece and adds his own creative polish.
In spite of his tender years he has built up a massive reputation at folk clubs and festivals, as well as supporting many major artists.
As usual the evening will be completed by contributions from a varied collection of 'floor singers' prior to Ben's performance.
Burton Folk Club is based at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, and has a guest night every two weeks, alternating with a free 'Singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.
On guest nights doors open 7:30 for an 8pm start, with admission £10 on the door.
Ben will perform on Friday, March 9 and for more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk
'Please note, Burton Folk Club will not be holding their usual Singaround on Friday, March 2 due to the severe weather conditions '.