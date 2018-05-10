Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hartshorne man is celebrating after Directions, a musical which he has co-written, is heading for its world premiere.

John Delaney is a partner in Bourne and Co Chartered Accountants and has previously written several published murder mysteries and a pantomime which has been staged several times. He also sings and plays guitar in a local rock band, Open Doors.

Now, his tale, set in 1985 following the ups and downs of a young singer/songwriter at college, is heading for the Lichfield Garrick for its premiere next month.

In 2015 58-year-old John was on a Dean Freidman song writing course in Carcassonne, France, when he met David Courtney, one of the other participants. David had written several songs with a friend, Paul Kelly, around 20 years ago.

After listening to some of the songs composed by David and Paul, the view was that they belonged in a musical. A glass or two of wine followed and John suggested that he could try to write a story to include the songs.

Three years later the musical is to be staged by South Staffs College performing arts department.

John said: “When we started looking for someone to stage Directions it was great that the first response we had was from Helen Thom at South Staffs College."

Helen, the performing arts course tutor, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to be part of creating something totally new and unique. It provides them with a vocationally relevant experience, the ability to bring the characters to life and the chance to showcase their skills in acting, singing and dance’."

Since 2015 a lot of further work has been necessary to edit the script, prepare the scores and also add the orchestrations and vocal arrangements which were done by Angharad Sanders.

Directions was also awarded a mentoring session at the Royal Festival Hall in London with an American musical producer

Directions tells the story of Melody Taylor, a young singer/songwriter heading off to music college against her father’s wishes.

The action follows Melody and her fellow students through the ups and downs of going off to college, falling in love and fighting off the attentions of an unscrupulous talent scout.

It features 16 original songs, mostly with an eighties feel including the foot-tapping ‘Sinatra makes me sing’, ‘Hold Me Now’, ‘Can I succeed’ and ‘You’ve got to do your best’ (a song written by John).

The world premiere of Directions is at 7.30pm, on June 20, at Lichfield Garrick.

Tickets cost £16.50 and are available by visiting www.lichfieldgarrick.com or from the box office by calling 01543 412121.