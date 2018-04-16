The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Uttoxeter choir is joining forces with the town's brass band for a charity concert.

The Heath Chorus and Uttoxeter Town Brass Band will presenting a concert in aid of Dementia UK at St Peter's Church, in Stapenhill, on Saturday, April 21.

A spokesman for the event said that both ensembles are looking forward to performing in this "beautiful setting and have an exciting and informal evening" of musical entertainment planned.

The concert has been inspired by the band's principal cornet player Lucy Clipsom, who wanted to raise funds for the charity after experiencing the heartache of a family member suffering with dementia.

Dementia UK offer specialist one-to-one support and expert advice for families living with dementia through their admiral nurses.

Lucy, from Burton, has been a member of Uttoxeter Town Brass Band for two and a half years.

She said: "Everybody's been working hard to make the concert a success. Rehearsing, selling tickets, even making cakes for interval. It's great the way the band and chorus have come together for this event."

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £7 or concessions £6 and are available by calling 07870 815221 or 07543 672117.