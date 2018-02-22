Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nissim Black has a very unique place in the hip hop industry.

After a troubled upbringing and a close shave with death, the American gangster rapper turned to Judaism with his family and has never looked back.

During a recent visit to the UK, which included a gig in Birmingham, the star spoke about his unusual route to the top and how he hopes his music impacts people in a different way.

"I made my first recording when I was 13, but it was until 19 that I made and released my first album," the 31-year-old said.

"It was very grassroots and gorilla. I was selling it on street corners and out of the trunk of my car.

"But it worked and I soon started making media headlines and got a lot of interest. So much so that I worked with rapper and producer J Kwon on one of his tracks – this was my first big hello to the world."

Nissim was born and raised in Seattle. He battled through seeing both his parents deal drugs to make ends meet, with his mum even going to prison and then dying of an overdose.

Despite being on the way to becoming a great rapper, he still became mixed up with gangs.

However, his life was changed forever when he not only saw his best friend die but he was nearly killed himself.

This made him decide to change his life. He discovered Judaism and converted along with his wife and family. A move that changed his life forever.

He said: "After converting it gave me a new perspective on life. I had previously decided to retire but I then had a greater purpose and knew I had more to say.

"My relationship to music and hip hop changed. The way I made music changed but also the way I looked at it as a career and a calling.

"I saw the fame and all the other parts differently. Now I know that I am lucky to have a three to four minute window into the lives of people. I want to use that time in the best way so that I can help them, inspire them or improve their day a little."

Nissim and his family now live in Israel, but he continues to make a splash across the globe with his music. He recently released a new album – Lemala - and visits places stretching from the UK to Brazil to perform for his vibrant fanbase.

"I love performing in the UK," he said.

"It often has a misconception of being rather stiff, but I actually think it is the opposite. There is a lot of energy."

The impact of the UK fans on Nissim has been so great that he is making plans to return for a larger tour in the near future.

Nissim is a rapper with a difference. An unusual and inspiring story of trying to make it to the top. This is something he knows, understands and uses to try and help others.

He added: "My advice to people who are in a similar position to the ones I have been in would be to never give up and to do what is best for them.

"That is what I did and I am proud of where I stand today.

"My story is one of triumph and I feel privileged to be able to share it with so many people."