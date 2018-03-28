The video will start in 8 Cancel

A village hall is set to be packed out for a host of amazing tribute bands - but promoters have had to move one of the shows to later in the year.

Acts putting on uncanny imitations of performers including The Jam, Wham, Duran Duran, Led Zeppelin and Chic are all set to appear at Marchington Village Hall this year.

However, the Steresonics gig penned in for Saturday, April 28 has had to be rescheduled.

One of the members of the UK's top Stereophonics tribute act now has a hospital appointment on the night of the show, so it has had to be moved to Saturday, November 10.

Promoter Paul Needham, landlord of the Dog and Partridge, in Church Lane, Marchington, said: "People who have purchased tickets can get a refund at source or alternatively retain them as they will be valid at the new date.

"Should you require further information call me at the Dog and Partridge on 01283 820394. The band send their apologies."

Despite the unfortunate announcement, though, there is still a delightful line-up of acts penned in for the rest of the year.

Top The Jam tribute at The Jam'd will still be at the venue, in The Square, on Saturday, June 9.

Ultimate 80s tribute band Wham Duran will play the hall on Saturday, October 6.

Fans of hard rock will be delighted to hear Fred Zeppelin, the UK's top Led Zeppelin tribute band, will perform in Marchington on Saturday, December 8.

And those who like more "dancey" vibes will be able to take to the dance floor the Car Wash 2 event.

Playing on Saturday, December 22, will be Le Freak, a very convincing Chic and Nile Rodgers tribute act.

More information and tickets for the shows are available by calling Paul at the Dog and Partridge on 01283 820394.

What else is coming up at the Dog and Partridge?

Sunday, April 8:

Manos Puestas Trio will play at the pub from around 5.30pm and the show is free to enter. The "fiery flamenco fiesta" band feature members of Dog favourites Twomanting.

Thursday, April 19:

Richard Castle's album playback night will see the new record, One-horse Town, played from start to finish and copies will be available for purchase.

Dave Blant and Gary Norman will join Castle to perform tracks from the new LP on the night.

The trio will be fresh from the official album launch at Doveridge Club, in Sand Lane, on Friday, April 13. The music at the Dog will start at around 8pm and entry is free.

Thursday, May 3:

Swamp Club, a legendary Cajun music night from the 1980s and 90s, promoted by R Cajun front man Chris Hall, is coming to the Dog.

Amazing Cajun music from L'il Roosters will be accompanied with tasty Cajun food.

Tickets cost £20 and profits will be split between the Marchington Church Flower Festival and Marchington Village Festival.

Tickets can be booked by calling 01283 820394 or by dropping into the Dog or Marchington Village Shop, both in Church Lane.