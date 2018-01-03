Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ivor Novello Award-winning musician Jamie Lawson has announced a full UK tour for March 2018.

The tour kicks off in Glasgow on March 8, and takes in Manchester and Bristol, with London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 12, Birmingham, and then finishing up in Southampton on March 15

Last autumn, Jamie released his incredible album Happy Accidents, via Gingerbread Man Records, Ed Sheeran's own label via Warner Music.

Ed Sheeran said: "I'm so excited to release the album on my label Gingerbread Man Records; I truly think it's the best music he's ever written. Jamie has had an incredible couple of years, and I feel very lucky to be a part of his journey so far."

Said Jamie: "I recorded the album at Sunset Sound Studios, in Los Angeles. All The Doors records were made here as well as those of James Taylor, early Prince, Elliott Smith, Doobie Brothers, The Eagles, Natalie Merchant, Sheryl Crow and Counting Crows.

"All of them million selling records, some multi-million selling. I have to admit, for the first two weeks I was a little intimidated by the place.

"Why was I, a Plymouth-born St Budeaux boy, in sunny Los Angeles working with Joe Chiccarelli as my producer, with Roger Manning Junior and Matt Chamberlain as part of my band, recording at one of the most legendary studios on the planet?

"I still don't know, but I will be forever grateful."

Written and recorded throughout the tail end of 2016, and spring of 2017, the title Happy Accidents is taken from the first communications between Lawson and his now wife, when she wandered, by chance, into his show at The Bedford which was, incidentally, the same venue where Lawson met Ed Sheeran for the first time.

It's been a whirlwind couple of years for the Plymouth-born musician, being the first signee to Ed Sheeran's own label Gingerbread Man Records, releasing his number one, self-titled album to much critical acclaim, and joining One Direction as main support on their farewell tour in the autumn of 2015.

To round off his incredible success, Jamie was awarded the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for Best Song (Musically and Lyrically) in 2016.

He has, to date, had 110 million Spotify streams, more than 28 million YouTube views, and has sold more than a million copies of his juggernaut, worldwide hit Wasn’t Expecting That.

Jamie will perform at the O2 Institute, in Birmingham, on Tuesday, March 13 and tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk