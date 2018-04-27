The video will start in 8 Cancel

American folk musician Jeff Warner is set to perform at Burton Folk Club in May.

He is considered one of the world’s foremost collectors and performers of traditional music on both sides of the Atlantic.

His songs connect 21st century audiences with the everyday lives and artistry of 19th century Americans. He also traces how many songs have travelled across the seas, often returning to their place of origin unrecognised.

Jeff has performed widely for many years at folk clubs and festivals in the UK, always engaging with and enlightening his audience.

His rich, expressive voice is complemented by concertina, banjo, guitar and several 'pocket' instruments, including bones and spoons.

The evening's entertainment is completed by a variety of floorsingers, as well as the obligatory folk club raffle.

Burton Folk Club is based at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, and has a guest night every two weeks, alternating with a free 'Singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.

On guest nights doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with admission £10 on the door.

Jeff Warner will be playing at the club on Friday, May 4.

Further details are available by visiting www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk