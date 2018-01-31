The video will start in 8 Cancel

An amazing Americana band whose members exhibit incredible instrumental skills are coming to a top music pub.

The Jigantics will perform at the Dog and Partridge, in Marchington, on Sunday, February 4.

Among the many instruments their talented members jam on are squeezeboxes, mandolins, harmonicas, mandocellos, guitars, ukeleles, drums and flutes.

Having toured extensively throughout the UK and Europe, the five-piece act are returning to more humble surroundings at the Dog, where their set will get under way at around 5pm.

The Gloucestershire-based band will frequently swap instruments on stage during their set and share lead vocals, as well as four part harmonies.

They will be promoting their three albums, Daisy Roots, which was released in 2013, Seconds Out, which came out in 2016, and Are we there Yet?, which followed a year later.

A spokesman for the band's management said: "The title is a reference to the bands efforts to constantly push the musical barriers and explore the opportunities that Americana and Roots music offer.

"As well as mainstream country the band reference folk, Cajun, zydeco and blues as their major influences."

Their fantastic gigs have led from critical acclaim in the media, including from Steve Sheldon of online publication Folk Icons.

He described Jigantics as: "A fabulous fusion of blues, rock, folk and Americana that blew the socks off our audience. Absolute class."

After performing at Banbury Folk Club, the venue released a statement saying: "Still reeling from the fantastic night at the folk club last night with The Jigantics.

"This band is making a great impression on the festival scene and goes from strength to strength."

Ken Brown, of Square Roots Promotions, said: "The Jigantics' brand of Cajun-kissed country rockery turned out to be the perfect complement, easing us into a high-quality selection of songs ranging from the not-a-dry-eye-in-the-house tear jerker to the Doc-Martins-to-the-floor outlaw country floor shaker."

More information about the show is available by calling Dog and Partridge landlord Paul Needham on 01283 820394.