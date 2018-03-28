The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Folk Club will be welcoming one of the finest duos to emerge onto the British folk scene in recent years at its next guest night.

Taking place on Friday, April 6, Jimmy Aldridge and Sid Goldsmith's combination of outstanding vocal work, sensitive instrumentation and a powerful social conscience has brought them widespread critical acclaim.

Observations about modern life blend seamlessly with traditional material, delivered with rare poise and delicate musicianship.

What particularly stands out on all the self-penned numbers is the duo's ability to treat contemporary subject matter effectively in folk music.

As usual they will be supported by the club's retinue of floor singers performing a variety of songs and offering opportunity for everyone to join in the chorus.

Burton Folk Club is based at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, and has a guest night every two weeks, alternating with a free 'singaround', from 8pm onwards, which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners'.

On guest nights doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Admission is £10 on the door. For more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk