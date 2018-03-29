Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

During the 1970s Andy Williams was a key staple in the Kay household and there was never any shortage of vinyl with his name adorned across the sleeve in our record cabinet.

I was brought up on his style of music and have loved it ever since the days of black and white so, imagine my delight when I found out that Jimmy Osmond was bringing his tour 'Moon River and Me' to the Garrick in Lichfield.

Initially when I saw Jimmy was touring I thought he may try to eke out Long Haired Lover from Liverpool, mixed in with a few Osmond favourites, into the two-hour show.

I wasn't sure how he was going to do it, but this is what I had in my head.

How wrong was I? Opening with an up-tempo rendition of Charade, Jimmy took the audience on a trip down memory lane – and not just HIS memory and HIS lane – ours too.

Interweaving stories about his days on the Andy Williams show back in the 1960s, along with anecdotes and videos of him with his brothers, the whole evening was pure entertainment from start to finished

Joined on stage by a top class backing band, throughout the evening guest singers Charlie Green and the Emily Penny (her version of Anyone Who Had a Heart was pitch perfect) gave Jimmy the chance to sit among the audience and have a bit of a giggle and a chat.

Fans of Britain's Got Talent may remember Charlie who wowed the judges with his rendition of Summer Wind back in 2008.

On stage Charlie has a real presence and for me the stand-out song for me was his version of Feelin' Good. Wow, this lad can really sing!

And talking about the fans, this is where Jimmy really comes into his own. He has a great following and the fact that people pay good money for a great night of music certainly isn't lost on the entertainer.

Someone had even brought him a bag of goodies which included a packet of Cheesy Wotsits and some Jammy Dodgers.

You see, Jimmy isn't afraid to recognise he is cheese personified and doesn't mind at all – and swap the Jammy for Jimmy and you've got a show!

Not only was Andy Williams' back catalogue of songs showcased – think Music to Watch Girls By; Up, Up and Away; Speak Softly Love and Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Jimmy also went back to his Osmond brother roots with an upbeat version of Long Haired Loved, along with Love Me for a Reason and Crazy Horses to name but a few.

The show ended with an encore of Moon River – would there be another song Jimmy could have finished with? His standing ovation was the icing on the cake of a fab-u-lous evening.

To find out more about Jimmy's tour schedule visit jimmyosmond.com

