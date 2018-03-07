Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wacky husband-and-wife duo who "make musical moonshine" out of old-time, ska and punk music are emerging from the back-woods to play a gig near Uttoxeter.

Jo Carley and the Old Dry Skulls will perform at the Dog and Partridge, in Church Lane, Marchington, on Sunday, March 11 from around 5pm.

Fronted by Jo Carley and backed by her song writing partner and husband Tim Carley, they are joined by an assortment of double bass players and other "weirdos" they meet on the road.

Sometimes nicknamed the "Carley Twins" because of their long dreadlocks and shared obsessions with "creepy music and dark imagery", they have created what they claim to be a sound of their own.

The driving force is Tim’s one-man band set-up, with kick-drum, hi-hat and guitar, while Jo’s vocal delivery sounds like "the leader of Satan's own gospel choir", according to the duo's website.

The site reads: "This is made even more bewitching as she switches from fiddle to mandolin to washboard.

"Possessing an energy that elevates the audience, this duo sound more like a stompin' five-piece band."

Released in May 2017, the pair's debut album, Them Old Bones, was produced by Alex McGowan - formerly of the Jim Jones Revue, Son of Dave and Wilko Johnson.

Tim says: "Working with Alex on the new songs has really helped open up our sound even more.

"It sounds exactly how we imagined it when writing the songs, really retro and vintage, like an old record from our treasured collection but with some amazing twists and turns.

"We really like the subtle dub elements he helped us incorporate - it's like he could read our minds and deliver what we wanted. It has taken our bizarre country music to even more extremes."

The album is called Them Old Bones because "the songs sound old, maybe they have always been there, just waiting to be dug up and played by the right kind of weird musicians", Tim says.

"It is the bones of the bands musical ancestors but with a modern vibe and a punk twist.

"It’s about revenge, witchcraft, road trips, bad omens, the occult, ancient spells, hardship, protest, dancing and having a good time along the way."

Visually the band are extremely unique too, mixing traditional old-time country roots instruments and a punk attitude.

Dreadlocks cross with archtop acoustic guitars, Motorhead shirts meet mandolins and skeletons pair with washboards.

Jo Carley and the Old Dry Skulls have been touring extensively up and down the UK at some of the best festivals and clubs on the circuit.

They play live either as a duo or as a three-piece with Hawkeye Houlihan or James Le Huray joining on double bass.

They are looking forward to taking their new album across the UK, Europe and beyond.

Jo says: "We write the music that we ourselves want to hear. There's no pandering and no love songs. It's in your face, sometimes fast but always dark and interesting."