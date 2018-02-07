The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of the hottest shows this summer is set to perform four dates in the UK this year with its opening gig at Birmingham's Genting Arena.

The Hollywood Vampires - Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp - always deliver, and have organised their schedules for 2018 to give their fans what they really want – more Vampires!

What started with an intimate, star-studded show at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles for family and friends, resulted in the Vampires wanting to play as much as possible, trekking across the globe during their short summer break before Joe, Alice, and Johnny had to return to their day jobs.

That wildly successful summer tour in 2016 took them to more than 23 cities and seven countries - traversing the world from Verona to New York to Bucharest and headlining festivals such as Rock in Rio to more than 100,000 fans.

Joining the Hollywood Vampires on their UK tour will be some of their rock star friends and modern-day Vampires, who will be revealed soon.

A super-group comprised of rock and Hollywood royalty, the Vampires offer fans a non-stop, energetic concert like no other, including their original single "Bad As I Am" from their debut album The Hollywood Vampires released in 2015, plus renditions of some iconic rock favourites.

The story of the Hollywood Vampires began in the 1970s on the Sunset Strip at the Rainbow Bar and Grill's upstairs bar.

It was a gathering place for the rock stars living in or passing through LA.

Said Alice Cooper: "To join the club, one simply had to out drink all of the members.

"I would walk in on a typical night and John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon -who would usually be in a costume like a maid or a chauffeur—Bernie Taupin, and Mickey Dolenz would be there."

Cooper and good pal Johnny Depp got together and decided the spirit of the Hollywood Vampires should live again (minus the drinking).

Cooper and Depp were joined by long time mutual friend Joe Perry and the recording began: a tribute to the original Hollywood Vampires.

An environment was born for great artists to hang, laugh and play together.

Sir Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, Slash, Robbie Krieger, Zak Starkey and more stopped by to record.

The Hollywood Vampires will be supported by:

THE DARKNESS

2003 gave birth to one of the most extraordinary and best loved bands in the UK.

The Darkness released their debut album Permission To Land to overnight success, topping the UK charts, going five times Platinum and selling more than 1.5 million copies in the UK alone.

It spawned a series of hit singles including I Believe In A Thing Called Love, Growing On Me, Get Your Hands Off My Woman and Love Is Only A Feeling.

It clocked up a series of awards including three BRIT Awards, two Kerrang Awards and an Ivor Novello for Songwriters Of The Year among many others.

The band returned in 2017 with Pinewood Smile, their first album to come through Cooking Vinyl.

THE DAMNED

Formed in 1976, The Damned released the first ever British punk single and album.

They also broke further new ground, being the first UK punk act to tour America.

The Damned still receive their dues in the US, where they are often cited as a major influence on many future rock acts, including icons such as Black Flag, Bad Brains, Green Day, The Offspring and Guns ’N’ Roses.

The band recently celebrated four decades together with a deluxe reissues package and a world tour.

The Hollywood Vampires will perform at the Genting Marina, in Birmingham, on Saturday, June 16.

Tickets are on general sale from 9am on Friday, February 9 via www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.

Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.

Tickets priced at £52.05/£60.53 (including admin fees and £1.20 facility fee) + £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.