Musical maestro Jools Holland and his acclaimed Rhythm and Blues Orchestra are set to tour the UK later this year with a 35-date tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 2 and highlights of the tour, which is now in its 23rd year, include two performances at London's Royal Albert Hall on November 30 November and December 1.

The tour will also perform at theatres across the Midlands including Nottingham Concert Hall on Thursday, November 15, Stoke’s Victoria Hall on Saturday, November 17, Leicester De Montfort Hall on Wednesday, November 28 and Thursday, November 29, and Birmingham Symphony Hall on Wednesday, December 5 and Thursday, December 6.

Soft Cell frontman Marc Almond will be accompanying Jools as a special guest, with the exception of 1 December at the Royal Albert Hall where Chris Difford and Pauline Black & Arthur 'Gaps' Hendrickson of The Selecter will join the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra on stage instead.

In his 36-year career, Marc has sold more than 30 million records worldwide with his list of hit songs including Say Hello, Wave Goodbye, Touch and, of course, Tainted Love.

He has also collaborated with the likes of Gene Pitney, Tony Visconti and Burt Bacharach, as well as Jools who Marc previously toured with in 2014.

Also performing with Jools will be the supremely talented vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall, as well as original Squeeze member Gilson Lavis on drums with the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

With a tremendous collection of Jools compositions and boogie-woogie classics to choose from, this annual UK tour is set to be an unforgettable night out which will delight both Jools and Marc Almond fans and have audiences on their feet.

Tickets for the autumn/winter UK tour will go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 2. Tickets are priced from £41 (+ booking fee) for all performances, except the Royal Albert Hall concerts with tickets starting from £19.50 (+ booking fee).

FULL AUTUMN/WINTER UK TOUR 2018 DATES