Kevin Hart has announced a series of UK dates as part of his jumbo 'Irresponsible' tour taking him across the world.

Now a Hollywood star, Hart first cut his teeth in the comedy circuit, winning several amateur comedy competitions at club in the US.

His big break was in a one-series TV series Undeclared. Despite is short run Hart soon landed other roles, most recently Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

However, proving he has not forgotten his comedy routes, Hart is back on tour with a pit-stop at Birmingham Arena.

It is one of 100 stops he will make on his widely successful and massively hysterical The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour.

It is named so he pokes fun at himself after a sex tape was exposed showing him and a woman getting close in Las Vegas.

In the trailer for the upcoming comedy tour, his makes reference to the scandal.

"Give me one example of me being irresponsible," Kevin says in the promo, to five other versions of himself.

"Boy, we talking about you in that car with that girl in Miami." Where the lead Kevin responds: "I don't even know who she is!"

Hart's last multi-city domestic and international What Now comedy tour sold out large venues all over the world, including being the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling more than 50,000 tickets in one show at Lincoln Financial Field.

Internationally, he sold out over a dozen arenas in the European market, selling more than 150,000 tickets, and sold out arenas across Australia, selling 100,000 tickets.

Last year was a banner year for Hart, his memoir I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons debuted at Number One on the New York Times Bestseller list and remained on the list for ten consecutive weeks.

The book also topped records on the Audible platform, selling more than 100,000 copies in the first five weeks.

Earlier in the year Hart voiced a title character in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

To close 2017, Kevin appeared in the Sony reboot of the classic film Jumanji alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. Jumanji has been Kevin’s highest grossing box office release to date.

Hart's newest business venture is his digital platform the LOL NETWORK - Laugh Out Loud, the comedy brand and multi-platform network founded by Hart in partnership global content leader Lionsgate.

Hart's next feature film is Night School for Universal, a film in which he co-wrote, produces and stars in - all under the Hartbeat production banner.

The comedy follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they'll pass the GED exam.

Hart will perform at Arena Birmingham on August 30 and tickets are on sale via www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.

Tickets priced from £49.23.