The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kylie Minogue, currently on a high with her brand-new track 'Dancing', is set to tour the UK this autumn.

With dates in the Midlands including Nottingham and Birmingham, tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 2.

The Princess of Pop, who always raises the bar with her live performances, promises a brand-new extravaganza for this production which will be centred around her new album 'Golden', although of course her amazing back catalogue will be embraced.

(Image: Simon Emmett photography)

When is the presale?

O2 priority

There's an O2 presale taking place from 10am today, Wednesday February 28. This is available to O2 customers and can be accessed by signing in here using your mobile number.

You can then select Kylie Minogue tickets and your preferred dates which will take you to Ticketmaster .

Ticketmaster presale

If you sign up to Ticketmaster for free here , you can access a presale from 10am on Thursday March 1.

You need to sign in and head to Kylie's artist page , where you will be able to buy your tickets.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £55-£105, plus a booking fee. Meanwhile a number of VIP packages are also available at varied prices.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out or aren't the O2 network, the general sale takes place at 10am on Friday March 2.

What are the tour dates?