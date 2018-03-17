The video will start in 8 Cancel

A top music act are set to star during a night celebrating all things Cajun in Marchington.

The Dog and Partridge will host Swamp Club at 7.30pm, on Thursday, May 3.

Those who attend can enjoy music from L'il Roosters - fronted by Cajun music pioneer Chris Hall - and a two-course Cajun meal.

The act are a scaled-down version of The Cajun Roosters, who have headlined major festivals in countries including Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, France, Ireland and the UK.

Hall and musical partner Hazel Scott have done several tours with Grammy-winning Steve Riley and released a host of internationally-selling records.

A statement on the band's Facebook page reads: "Chris Hall is a 30-year musical veteran on vocals, accordion, guitar, harmonica and has played with and learned from the best Louisiana musicians, honing his distinctive punchy accordion style.

"His reputation has led to collaborations with pop royalty – Paul McCartney, Dave Gilmour, Bill Wyman and recently Whitesnake’s Bernie Marsden.

"As well as a star recording on Paul McCartney’s Run Devil Run album -with subsequent appearances on The Tube, Jools Holland Show, Top of The Pops and even a gig at The Legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool - he has also recorded with Kate Bush for her comeback album which wowed the critics and public alike.

(Image: L'il Roosters Facebook page)

"Hazel Scott holds down the rhythm section with guitar, vocals and percussion and has also played and toured internationally with some of the biggest Cajun names out there - Mitch Reed, Steve Riley, Kevin Wimmer - and this year appeared with the legendary Tom Paxton in Skagen festival in Denmark.

"She is known for her mixing, simple, driving guitar rhythms and blasting Cajun down-home vocals as well as a quieter more-Celtic vocal style and picking guitar–things to drive the feet or warm the heart."

Tickets cost £20 and are available by calling the Church Lane pub on 01283 820394 or at the neighbouring Marchington Village Shop.

Profits will go to Marchington Village Festival and the St Peter's Church Festival.