A tribute to one of the UK's most successful girl bands is coming to set to take to the stage in Staffordshire later this month.

The Little Mix Experience will be performing a jam-packed concert of one of the X Factor's finest exports.

Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands, with breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the UK.

The Little Mix Experience bring you all of Little Mix's greatest hits including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and many, many more.

Shannan Cairns, performer (as Perrie Edwards), choreographer and creative director for The Little Mix Experience, said: "The audience can expect a high energy show for all the family to enjoy.

"All the hits from Little Mix from the very beginning until now, along with replicate dance routines and costumes. It really is the full Little Mix Experience."

After dancing for many years Shannan wanted to branch out into singing.

She said: "I have always been a fan of Little Mix so when the opportunity came around to join The Little Mix Experience it ticked all the boxes for me – I am able to do lead vocals as well as have the opportunity to choreograph the show."

Shannon first became involved in January 2016 and since then the group has gone from strength to strength, playing some incredible venues throughout the UK.

Mel C from the Spice Girls heading to Uttoxeter Racecourse for DJ set on Ladies' Night

Aimee Horner plays Jesy Nelson, Belle Morgan who plays Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Derry Grey who plays Jade Thirlwall.

Shannan said: "The girls are very good at portraying their individual characters and we work even better as a team.

"We were brought together through an audition process similar to Little Mix themselves, where we each prepared a Little Mix song of our choice and learned some of the original choreography from their Salute video."

Shannan[s favourite song to perform is Power, saying: "I thoroughly enjoy the high intensity of the dance routine that goes with the song but also the reaction from the audience when we perform it - you can tell it's a favourite among our fans."

Despite paying tribute to Little Mix, the band has not seen the originals perform, but Shannan said: "We watch all their live performances and music videos in detail to make sure our show is as close as possible to the original."

To provide the full experience, it takes a lot of preparation.

"Preparation for our show of course involves lots of make-up and hairspray. We also make sure we do a vocal warm-up and stretch before each show because of how physical our show is. It is very important to look after ourselves.

"One of the best moments is when I see how happy all the children are and the smiles on their faces. Being able to give so many young kids their very first concert experience is a wonderful feeling."

The Little Mix Experience is due to take to the stage at 6pm on Monday, February 19, at Victoria Hall, in Stoke.

Tickets cost £16.25 and are available by calling the box office on 0844 8717627 or by booking online via the website.