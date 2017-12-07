The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What ever happens to the time in December? Before you know it you're up to your knees in tinsel and wrapping paper - and The National Forest Folk Club's December event has crept up almost unnoticed!

Taking place from 8.30pm on Friday, December 8, audiences will be in for a fun and exciting evening, listening to the talented Monster Ceilidh Band

Organisers of the event are sure guests will have a fantastic time in the company of these magical musicians, and to add to the festivities there will be Christmas crackers, mince pies and Nina's famous Christmas cake (marzipan optional).

It's going to a lovely way to end the year for the folk club, it's the perfect opportunity to escape the kitchen, or the strain of putting baubles on the tree. Just follow the sound of tinkly bells.

Tickets are still available from www.nationalforestfolk.com or www.seetickets.com