Two American legends are set to go head-to-head at a live show at Tutbury Club.

Tributes to Cher and Meatloaf are to take to the stage showcasing their talents with such hit songs as Like a Bat out of Hell and Turn Back Time.

The two rock stars have been a staple of American music scene for decades, with Cher first starting out as husband and wife duo Sonny and Cher, while Meatloaf has been gathering fans over the years with his rocky stature.

The tribute to the two superstars will be held at the club, in High Street, Tutbury.

The show starts at 9pm on Saturday, May 12.

Tickets cost £4 for members and £8 for non-members and are available from the club or by phoning 01283 812078