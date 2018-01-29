Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks is coming to a theatre in Staffordshire for a week-long run in February.

West End star Michael Watson will be returning to the stage in Jersey Boys as the eponymous frontman Frankie Valli and, as he told the Burton Mail, the success of his character is down to his "relatable" nature.

Joining Michael on tour is Simon Bailey as Tommy De Vito, Declan Egan as Bob Gaudio and Lewis Griffiths playing Nick Massi.

Michael, Simon, Declan and Lewis have all previously performed their roles in the show to great acclaim: Michael and Simon in the West End, Declan in the West End and Australia, and Lewis in the first UK and Ireland tour.

Michael said: "Frankie is very relatable. His life is just like the rest of us. We see his ups and downs

"I hope people come looking forward to watching a musical and they will get that 10-fold. I urge anyone to come along for the ride."

Jersey Boys follows the remarkable story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

The four boys from New Jersey, in the USA, became one of the most successful bands in pop history.

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide - all before they turned 30.

The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin', Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don't Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let's Hang On (To What We've Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Michael said: "People should see Jersey Boys, for example, as a date night. Husbands may not be into musical theatre but the ladies will be able to change their men's minds with this one. Men love it. There is something for all ages, from eight to 78.

"There is such a positive reaction from the audience. So many people just seem to love it."

Michael has performed in the West End in We Will Rock You, Imagine This, Sister Act and Shrek the Musical

He began his training at Tiffany Stage Academy in his home town of Clacton-on-Sea. At 16 he won a scholarship to the Tiffany Theatre College in Southend, graduating in July 2006.

Michael has performed in many London theatres including Sadler's Wells, the Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall, where he performed in the Chess Anniversary Concert alongside Kerry Ellis, Josh Groban and Idina Menzel.

Michael's West End debut was in the hit show We Will Rock You where he enjoyed a successful two years.

His other West End credits include Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys; the original cast of Imagine This at the New London Theatre; the original cast of Sister Act at the London Palladium, where he covered and played the roles of TJ and Denero, alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Sheila Hancock; the original cast of Shrek The Musical at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, and Woof in a charity gala performance of Hair at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Jersey Boys will take to the stage at Stoke's Regent Theatre from Tuesday, February 6 to Saturday, February 17. Tickets cost from £14 and are available by calling 0844 871 7649 or visiting www.atgtickets.com/stoke