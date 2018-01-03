The video will start in 8 Cancel

Prepare to be captivated by the sounds of one of the most successful rock bands of all time.

Money For Nothing is a tribute to Dire Straits and meticulous attention is paid to every detail, to faithfully recreate the distinct sound of the band in an unforgettable sonic spectacular.

During their career Dire Straits sold more than 120 million albums and spent over a thousand weeks on the UK charts, ranking fifth all-time.

Performing Money for Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, Sultans of Swing, Private Investigations, Walk of Life, Brothers in Arms, So Far Away and many more much-loved classics drawn from six platinum albums.

Featuring all of their legendary hits, fans will be treated to those soaring guitar solos and instantly recognisable riffs by an incredibly talented band in a musical encounter audiences are likely never to forget.

Money For Nothing will perform at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 22 at Victoria Hall, in Stoke-on-Trent. Tickets are available by calling the box office on 0844 871 7649 or via the website at www.atgtickets.com/stoke