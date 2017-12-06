Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rock icons Nickelback will kick off their huge Feed the Machine tour next year with the band hitting arenas in cities across the UK, including Birmingham, with their biggest and boldest production yet.

Seether will be performing as very special guests across all shows on the tour - following their own massive sold out headline UK tour earlier this year.

Nickelback has recently wrapped up a colossal 45-city tour of North America, playing to more than 600,000 fans.

The Feed The Machine Tour marks the band's triumphant return to Europe following their ninth studio album (of the same name), which is arguably the band's most refined and energised work since their breakthrough hit Silver Side Up.

Said Nickelback's Chad Kroeger: "We can't wait to get back and play for all the amazing people of Europe! The shows are always some of our most memorable and the energy that our European friends bring every night is positively infectious. This is, by far and away, our biggest and best production to date; and we’re ready for one hell of a party."

Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, globally celebrated, multi-platinum rock band Nickelback have cemented themselves as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades

The band's success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as the "eleventh best-selling music act" and second best-selling foreign act in the US of the 21st century.

Their inescapable and irresistible smash "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's Top Rock Song of the Decade and was number four on the Top 10 songs of the 2000s list.

Nickelback's album All The Right Reasons has been Diamond Certified (10 million copies sold) by the RIAA putting them on an elite shortlist of artists to ever accomplish this. Among these accolades, they have also been named Billboard's Top Rock Group of the Decade.

Along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award, 12 Juno Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and were inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame in 2007.

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts 12 consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to more than eight million die-hard and adoring fans.

Nickelback is Chad Kroeger (lead vocals, guitars), Ryan Peake (guitars, backing vocals), Mike Kroeger (bass) and Daniel Adair (drums, backing vocals).

The band will be performing at Birmingham's Genting Area on May 10, and tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday, December 8 from www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222 *Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.

Tickets priced at £51.06/£52.75 (includes admin fees and 90p facility fee) + £2.55 fulfilment fee per order.

For all things Nickelback visit www.nickelback.com