A Uttoxeter singer-songwriter will perform his new album from start to finish backed by the area's top blues band at a hotly-anticipated launch gig near town.

Much of Richard Castle's new record, affectionately titled One-horse Town, is inspired by growing up and still kicking around in the rural market town he loves.

The Vice-Bishops' Dave Blant – Castle's former school music teacher – and Fred Hopwood both feature on the record, playing bass, keys, accordion, whistle and harmonica.

Produced, mixed and engineered by Castle himself, the album is mastered by U2 and Rolling Stones engineer Pete Maher.

Now he "can't wait" to front the Bishops to launch the 10-track LP at Doveridge Club on Friday, April 13.

The 32-year-old said: "I've been working on this album for the last couple of years and to finally see it out there will be a proud moment.

"I honestly couldn't have made it sound as good as it does without Fred and, particularly, Dave. They've really helped bring the music to life and add some of the finesse it needed.

"The Vice-Bishops are a band I've always had massive respect for. They were playing when I was in my teens and I've always looked up to them, so it's a massive honour for to be performing alongside them.

"They'll be doing a set of their own stuff before I join them on-stage and, to be honest, I'm looking forward to their set just as much as mine.

"At the end of the night, we’ll be throwing in some up-tempo covers for good measure to send everyone home in good spirits.

"I'm looking forward to linking up with my old pal Gary Norman as well, who’ll be joining us on bass.”

Being so far away from what Castle describes as the "unstoppable commercial culture" of the big city has given him a "healthily-cynical perspective".

And this has resulted in 10 tracks that are at once honestly introverted, scathingly satirical and tantalisingly tongue-in-cheek.

Many of the songs pay homage to – and even poke fun at – some of the people and features that make Uttoxeter the "wonderfully-unique" place it is.

Others pull no punches in tackling the banality of modern Britain – and internet trolling, the class system and Brexit are all in the firing line.

Castle lists retro influences such as The Pogues, Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones, resulting in a record that it unashamed in its old-fashioned simplicity.

He said: "To be honest, there's not been much music in the last 20 years that I've fallen in love with and still listen to a lot of music from the 60s to the 90s.

"The main focus of One-horse Town has been its lyrics, which are at times quite frighteningly honest. I wrote them all in poetry-form before even considering any music.

"So the notes and chords are mainly a vehicle for the words and, as a result, often revolve around simple three-chord tricks and old-fashioned 12-bar blues progressions."

One-horse Town is available to buy online via various platforms, including iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Music. It can also be streamed on Spotify.

More information and gig listings are available, and hard copies can be ordered, online at www.richardcastlemusic.com

The Doveridge Club show will see doors open at 8.30pm and entry will cost £3 on the door.

Also coming up is an album playback night at the Dog and Partridge, Marchington, at 8pm on Thursday, April 19.

The record will be played in full and Castle, Blant and Norman will perform a few tracks at the Church Lane music pub.

The trio will be supporting Stereophonics tribute act Stereosonics on Saturday, April 28, at Marchington Village Hall.

Tickets cost £10 and are available by calling the pub on 01283 820394.