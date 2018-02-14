Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Overseal Gala Players will be taking to the stage later this month to showcase the famous story of Dick Whittington.

The group's latest pantomime is set to see fantastic 'panto' performances from the players for three days during next week's February half term school holidays.

The tale follows Dick Whittington and his cat Tommy who travel to London to seek their fortune but a few minor bumps, songs and rats get in the way.

(Image: TMS Photography)

Will Dick Whittington get the ending he deserves? You have to come to find out!

Performances take place at Overseal Village Hall at 7pm on Friday, February 23; 2pm and 6.30pm on Saturday, February 24, and 2pm on Sunday, February 25.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased via the website here.