Paloma Faith has announced a date near Burton as part of her tour promoting her hit album The Architect.

The award-winning singer songwriter will perform at Cannock Chase Forest as part of Forest Live, a series of concerts organised by the Forestry Commission and tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, February 2

The acclaimed number one album The Architect has so far has spent eight weeks in the top 10, propelled by the poptastic single Crybaby, the stunning Guilty and latest Til I'm Done.

The album is currently on course to become her fourth double platinum album in a row – which would make her the first British woman in chart history to achieve this incredible feat.

Equally at home both on stage and in the studio, her tour will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the summer season.

Faith will perform at Cannock Chase Forest, in Staffordshire on Friday, June 29, preceded by dates in Delamere Forest, near Northwich; Bedgebury Pinetum, near Tunbridge Wells and Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury.

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission.

Taking place every year in forest locations across the country, more than 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme's 17-year history.

Income generated from ticket sales helps to look after the nation's forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Tickets are priced £43 (plus £4.80 booking fee) and will go on sale from 9am on Friday, February 2 and are available by calling the Forestry Commission box office on 03000 680400 or online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music

For more information visit palomafaith.com/