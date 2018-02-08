The video will start in 8 Cancel

In the first show of its kind to tour UK and European theatres, Macca: The Concert is a musical journey covering Paul McCartney's entire solo career from 1970 to 2016.

Starring West End leading man Emanuele Angeletti (Let It Be) as Paul McCartney, the show is a celebration of the music of a legend.

Performing as McCartney since 2000 as a member of acclaimed Italian Beatles band The Apple Pies, Emanuele Angeletti has made numerous TV appearances along with concert tours all over Europe.

In Sept 2012 Emanuele opened the West End musical Let It Be at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London and has since been involved in several Let It Be tours including UK and Ireland, Germany, Japan and Singapore.

There is no finer way to celebrate the career of one of the most prolific singer/songwriters the world has ever known.

Experience the drama of Live and Let Die, the pathos of No More Lonely Nights and the nostalgia of Band on the Run alongside many, many more.

Macca: The Concert will perform at 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 28 at Victoria Hall, in Stoke.

Tickets are available by calling 0844 871 7649 or visiting the website at www.atgtickets.com/stoke