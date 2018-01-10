The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of the best acoustic guitarists in the region will be the next top musician to delight fans at a venue near Uttoxeter.

Pete Latham is one of the Midlands foremost acoustic finger-style guitarists, with many decades of experience behind him.

The highly-rated player will take to the stage at Doveridge Club's next Meet on the Ridge gig on Friday, January 12.

The shows are run by Uttoxeter's most popular blues band, the Vice-Bishops. Each month, they host a different guest star, who plays a set to open the night.

The Bishops then play their own inimitable range of blues-rock originals, as well as few covers for good measure.

The evenings usually end with a collaborative performance from the Bishops and their guests.

Bishops drummer said he was excited about the show after securing a coup in bringing Latham to the club.

He said: "Although blues is central to his repertoire he incorporates Celtic and jazz influences as well.

"He has played at most of the major blues festivals and for the past 16 years he has fronted the acoustic blues band the Barrelhouse Jukes.

"He will be joined by the Jukes virtuoso bass player Alan Bruce and they will be playing some of Pete's solo repertoire, plus favourites from the Jukes for the opening set of the evening.

"After a break, the we'll continue with our usual mix of blues-rock covers and self-penned items written over the last 20 years.

"For the finale, we will be joined by Pete and Alan for some good old-fashioned juke joint toe tappers and classic rhythm and blues numbers."

The Bishops' line-up consists of Hopwood, singer and guitarist Dave Faulkner, guitarist Pod Malkin and bassist Dave Blant.

They have all enjoyed long musical careers in their own rights down the years.

More information is online at www.facebook.com/thevice-bishops or by calling 01889 563123 or 564403.

Doors open at 8.30pm and the music will get under way at 9.15pm. Admission costs £3.