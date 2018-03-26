The video will start in 8 Cancel

Some of the biggest names of the 90s will perform at an arena near Burton later this year at a revival concert which will feature huge hits from the decade.

The StepBack 90s Concert - which takes place at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - will feature performances from Peter Andre, 5ive, S Club, BoyzLife, B*Witched, Blazin’ Squad, Booty Luv, Big Brovaz and East 17.

A thousand early bird tickets priced at £35 (plus venue fees) will go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 30, while general sale tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 13.

Organisers, Showtime Promotions, are experiencing growing demand for nostalgia concerts around the UK.

Dan Nelmes, director at Showtime Promotions, said: "The 90s was a golden era for pop music and we have put together a top-quality line-up featuring artists who released some of the biggest hits of the decade.

"Peter Andre's Mysterious Girl, 5ive's Keep On Movin' and B*Witched’s C'Est La Vie are just some of the iconic anthems which generations will be able to enjoy.

"This is an era of music that really unites generations. We're looking forward to seeing 90s kids reminiscing and young people of today discovering what the music scene was like 20 years ago.

"Each of our acts puts on a spectacular live show and having them perform one after another is going to be an experience our audiences won’t forget."

The show will perform at Motorpoint Arena, in Nottingham, on Thursday, December 6 and early bird tickets for Stepback the 90's concert are priced at £35 (plus venue fees) and go on sale at 9am on Friday, March 30.

General sale tickets, priced at £45 (plus venue fee) will go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 13.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com , by calling 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Tickets are also available at www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk .