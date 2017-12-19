Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Back to the 80s and 90s Festival is set to return next year and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The event, which offers the very best of pop nostalgia, will return to North West Leicestershire in August, following the success of last year's festival.

Headlining the three-day event will be former Australian pin-up Peter Andre, set to be crooning along to his biggest hit Mysterious Girl.

The former I'm a Celebrity Get me Out of Here contestant, who met his future ex-wife model Katie Price on the show, is now more well-known for his reality TV ventures and still has a big fanbase from his 90s heyday.

Festival organisers James Dean Events were told to give themselves a big slap on the back for making last year's Back to the 80s and 90s Festival one of the most successful events of this year's musical calendar.

Next year, thousands of fans are, again, set to make their way to Cattows Farm, near Coalville, for a fantastic weekend featuring some of the best pop acts of the era.

The festival will run from Friday, August 10 until Sunday, August 12 and on the Friday festival-goers will have the chance to refresh their dance routines to Saturday Night as Whigfield will be taking to the stage to perform one of the biggest hits of the 90s.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Phats and Small will be back warming up the crowd cranking out their hit Turn Around as well as a backlog of covers we all know and love.

Italian Eurodance act Cappella will be gracing the festival with his catalogue of hits including its biggest U Got to Let the Music released in 1993.

Aptly, the festival has made room for one of the biggest artists of the 80s and 90s. A George Michael tribute act will provide the nostalgia of Wake Me Up and Club Tropicana.

Over the weekend Video Geeks will be providing the music and videos between acts, and on Friday it will be a tribute to That 80s Rock Show to enable the audience to relive childhood memories.

Saturday has a jam packed line-up. Headlining will be Peter Andre who will be joined by Euro dance group Vengaboys, who make a return to the festival having last appeared in back in 2016.

Famous hits such as We Like to Party (The Vengabus), the group also had success with Boom Boom Boom Boom and We're Going to Ibiza in the late 90s.

Dutch duo 2 Unlimited will also be performing on the Saturday. The dance group achieved enormous worldwide popularity over five years in the earlier 90s scoring 16 chart hits such as Get Ready for This, Twilight Zone, No Limit and Tribal Dance, selling more than18 million records worldwide.

Next on stage will be American hip house and Eurodance duo The Outhere Brothers who topped the UK charts in 1995 with hits such as Boom Boom Boom and Don't Stop (Wiggle Wiggle).

(Image: James Dean Events)

German act Haddaway will also be performing on the Saturday with his 1993 hit What is Love which achieved worldwide success.

Another big name destined for the stage on Saturday will be S Club Party who will be returning to the festival having appeared in 2016 and 2017.

The current line-up features three members of S Club 7 and they will perform some well-know hits which will get festival-goers up and dancing - if they weren't already.

Famous for her 1998 smash hit Crush, Jennifer Paige will also be performing on the Saturday, along with Sonique and Livin' Joy, all rounded off by a Queen tribute. The Video Geeks will also be back again with The Britpop Boys.

On the final day, fan favourite "The One and Only" Chesney Hawkes will be entertaining the crowds and will be joined by 90s boy band East 17, although the current line-up no longer includes Brian Harvey.

East 17 are expected to play chart hits House of Love and Let It Rain, but whether they perform the much-loved 1994 Christmas number one Stay, in August, remains a question.

Finally, eighties fan favourite Sonia will be taking to the stage on the final day, along with Curiosity Killed the Cat and Mica Paris, Other acts will include Ian Van Dahl, Panjabi MC and Lasgo, along with Video Geeks.

Ticket prices range from £28.15 to £168.04 and include day-only and weekend tickets.

Tickets are available by visiting www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/back-to-the-80s-90s-festival-2018-tickets-37027863336