The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of X Factor's most successful artists is set to tour the UK in February with a date in the Midlands.

After coming runner-up on the seventh series, Rebecca Ferguson has not been short of success since her first appearance on the reality TV show in 2010.

Having co-written her record-breaking debut album Heaven, and going on to release a further three follow-ups, Rebecca has proven herself to be a recording artist with a passion for her craft that is second to none.

Released in 2011, Heaven, was a critical and commercial success selling 128,000 copies in its first week and peaked at number three in the UK Official Charts, making her the fastest-selling debut solo artist of the past decade, from 2007 to 2017.

Going onto release her strong debut follow up, Freedom, in 2013, and then her third studio album Lady Sings The Blues - covering a number of jazz classics made famous by Billie Holiday - Rebecca shows off her versatile style with ease.

Having released her fourth album Superwoman, Rebecca has come a long way from the shy twenty-something audiences first saw on TV more than seven years ago.

Continuing to flourish as a confident songwriter and stunning live performer, embarking on countless tours across the UK, Europe and the USA, the working-class girl from Liverpool has no plans on stopping anytime some.

Rebecca will perform at Birmingham Town Hall on Tuesday, February 13 and tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

She will also perform at:

PRESTON – Grand Hall on Saturday, February 10

LONDON – Shepherd's Bush Empire on Sunday February 11

SALISBURY – City Hall, Wednesday on February 14

BEXHILL – De La War Pavillion on Friday, February 16

NORWICH – UEA on Saturday, February 17

HULL – University on Sunday, February 18

NEWCASTLE – Tyne Theatre on Tuesday, February 20

WREXHAM – William Aston Hall on Thursday, February 22

MANCHESTER – Academy 2 on Friday, February 23

LIVERPOOL – Philharmonic Hall on Saturday, February 24