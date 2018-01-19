The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Folk Club celebrated its first gig of the year earlier this month with a full house for duo Ninebarrow.

On Friday, January 26, Somerset singer-songwriter Reg Meuross will take to the stage at the popular event which is held at the Beacon Hotel.

His songs comment bravely on life as he sees it, bringing wide-ranging stories, from the ravages of austerity and the injustice of the plight of refugees to some of the most beautifully disarming lyrics ever written.

Reg first emerged onto the acoustic music scene in the 1980s with the fast paced duo Panic Brothers, playing in various other bands before commencing his solo career in 1996.

He consistently entrances his audiences with songs of life, love and injustice, soulfully delivered with melodic vocals and exemplary guitar playing.

Reg has just been awarded Song of 2017 by Fatea Magazine for the title track of his 2017 album Faraway People.

Burton Folk Club is based at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, and has a guest night every two weeks, alternating with a free 'singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.

On guest nights doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with admission £10 on the door.

For more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk