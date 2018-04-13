The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Folk Club are welcoming the return of a popular duo who have a strong following in the area.

Steve Hicks and Lynn Goulbourn first met in 2007, since when they have become an established act on the folk and acoustic music scene in the UK.

Their performance is interspersed with humorous interludes which are mostly unplanned.

Steve's versatile virtuoso guitar and Lynn's powerful melodic vocals combine to breathe new life into a variety of songs with a few mouth watering instrumentals thrown in for good measure.

The pair will perform at Burton Folk Club on Friday, April 20.

Burton Folk Club is based at the Beacon Hotel, in Tutbury Road, and features a guest night every two weeks, alternating with a free 'Singaround' which welcomes new performers as well as those who are just 'good listeners' from 8pm onwards.

On guest nights doors open 7.30pm for an 8pm start, with admission £10 on the door. For more details go to www.burtonfolkclub.org.uk