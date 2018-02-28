Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rabid rodents have descended on a South Derbyshire village – but fear not, it's only in pantoland.

Overseal Gala Players have embarked on yet another sensational return to the stage with their latest panto offering, showcasing the famous story of Dick Whittington, directed by Kevin Baldwin.

The sell-out show was performed at Overseal Village Hall, and featured the very best which amateur dramatics has to offer.

The famous fairytale follows Dick Whittington and his cat Tommy who travel to London to seek their fortune but a few minor bumps, songs and rats get in the way.

(Image: TMS Photography)

We see the terrible King Rat, played devilishly well by Charlie Rogers, taking over London with his infestation.

He is joined by his motley crew of Rat 1, 2 and 3 - also known as Eryn Baldwin, Finley Cunningham-Gardner and Freddie Ellis as they terrorise the locals.

Thankfully our hero comes to save the day. Samantha Smith effortlessly takes on the role of Dick with Jasmine Polat as his trusty sidekick Tommy the cat.

Dick and Tommy arrive in London to seek their fortune. Tommy immediately sets his sights on ridding the capital of its rat infestation and Dick gets to work in Alderman Fitzwarren's shop alongside Idle Jack.

After the day's takings go missing, the finger is pointed at Dick who is banished from London. However, he returns in an effort to clear his name and win over his sweetheart - Alice, played by Brogan Cunningham-Gardner.

(Image: TMS Photography)

Samantha-Rose Thomas stars as Idle Jack backed up by our lovable panto dame, Sarah, played wonderfully well by Garry Bennett, along with Natalie Ruddle as the fairy breezing in and out of scenes helping our heroes along the way.

With a whopping seven scenes throughout the production stage and scenery hands Allen and Nigel Cook had a lot on their plate but the result was something fitting of a West End production.

With such a large cast, applause should be given to costume designer Angie Griffin and make-up expert Samantha Curtis-Ruddle who added those finishing touches to the show.

With a stellar cast, the well-loved Overseal Gala Players have, once again, produced a panto to be proud of.