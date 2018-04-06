Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton band Modern Comforts is preparing to release their first EP in the next few weeks, with "Restless Youth" bringing together a good catalogue of the type of music the band are currently creating.

Every good debut has a certain feel about it and paints an image of what life is like for the band in question.

Oasis wrote about life on the dole and wanting to escape, Arctic Monkeys wrote about their nightlife and escapades, while Courteeners wrote songs about love in their adolescent years. All three bands painted a perfect picture of the world surrounding them, and Modern Comforts do the same in Restless Youth.

They kick off their seven track EP with Get Away For The Weekend. This powerful guitar riff sets the tone for the entire album, with similarities to an early Arctic Monkeys sound, present in their music.

(Image: Amos Wynn)

The four-piece have been compared to the Sheffield band in the past, being described as "a shouty Arctic Monkeys". But this by no means should be taken as a criticism as they take this in their stride and embrace it in their work.

This EP follows up their first single, Easy Tiger, released in 2016. Vocalist Connor Curran, lead guitarist Louis Ranyard, drummer Nick Kerry and bassist Conal Morton all contribute to the bands heavy sound, making for a great live atmosphere as well as a great EP.

With heavy guitar riffs, fast paced drum beats and Curran's loud vocals delivering lines like "this clubs so overrated", the band has certainly taken a sound and made it their own.

A stand out track is The Feeder. With the distinctive sound present again, this song is fast paced and catchy.

The EP finishes on a high with Muddy Jeans. For a first full release this is an excellent effort and it now gives Modern Comforts a basis to build on and allow people to access their music easily.

With a lot of positives to take from all seven tracks, the band need to continue to build and to enjoy what they are doing.