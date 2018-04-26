The video will start in 8 Cancel

A South Derbyshire comedy venue which has been welcoming top headliners in the comedy circuit to the stage for more than a year is to feature two award-winners in one night.

Laff Attack Comedy Club, which recently saw the likes of top comedian Russell Kane on the bill, will welcome Rob Rouse, as seen on BBC's Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and ITV's Celebrity Juice, joined by Josh Pugh and Jack Campbell, winners of the English Comedian of the Years awards 2016 and 2014 respectively.

Joining them will be compere and award-winner James Cook.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 5, at The Chimneys, in Twyford Road, Willington. Doors open at 7.30pm and show starts at 8.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from www.la­attackcomedyclubs.co.uk or www.wegottickets.com, or by calling 01283 701701. Alternatively, call in at the venue.

