The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Music fans in and around Uttoxeter have the choice of acoustic, rock and Cajun tunes as part of a host of upcoming events.

On Friday night, March 30, an acoustic night will run at the Alton Bridge Hotel, when performers can show off their skills.

The event it free to enter and will get under way at around 8pm. More information is available by calling 01538 703088.

On Saturday, March 31, rock band Iron Ed will take to the stage at the Old Star, in Uttoxeter.

Again, entry is free of charge and the live music will start at around 9pm.

Cajun music stars Li'l Jim - one of the top virtuoso accordion players in the country - and Hazel Scott will perform at the Dog and Partridge, in Marchington, from 5pm to 7.30pm on Sunday, April 1.

Entry is free and more information is available by calling the Dog on 01283 820394.