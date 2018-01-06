Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travel back in time and be treated to some of the best music of one of Britain's greatest superstars.

The Rocket Man is a tribute to the multi Grammy Award-winning legend Sir Elton John.

The show is a musical journey charting the rise to fame of one of the biggest selling artistes of all time.

(Image: www.pawelspolnicki.com)

Combining breath-taking vocal and piano performances, flamboyant costumes, a dazzling light show - all accompanied by an outstanding band and backing vocals.

Audiences will be able to enjoy some of Sir Elton's greatest music including Crocodile Rock, Philadelphia Freedom, Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting, Are You Ready for Love, I'm Still Standing, I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues, Tiny Dancer, Your Song and,of course, Rocket Man.

The show will perform at 7.30pm on Thursday, February 15 at Victoria Hall, in Stoke-on-Trent.

Tickets are available by calling 0844 871 7649 or logging on to www.atgtickets.com/stoke