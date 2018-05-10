The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award-winning band is showcasing its talent at Rolleston Club this weekend. The club, in Burnside, Rolleston on Dove, will see Utopia take to the stage.

In previous years UTOPIA have been voted ‘Midlands Top Band’.

This three piece band features a powerful and energetic female vocalist with superb interaction with the audience.

The group play Rock and Roll, Soul and their music includes Kings of Leon, Erasure, Amy Winehouse and many more. On stage at 9pm there is a small admission charge for members and their guests.

The group will take to the stage at 9pm on Saturday, May 12, and there is a small admission charge for members and their guests.