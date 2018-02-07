Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the most explosive 60s touring shows over the past few years has to be the Sensational 60s Experience.

With a new production, five legendary names will take to the stage including Mike D'Abo, Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers), Herman's Hermits, The Fortunes and the New Amen Corner.

Hits songs will include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I'm Into Something Good, Storm In A Tea Cup, Bend Me Shape Me and many more.

Mike Pender, the original voice of The Searchers, is one of the greats to have come out of the Liverpool "Beat Boom".

His rich vocal talent is evident on many hit recordings which have become 60s classics including Needles and Pins.

There were, of course, many other hit recordings which featured not only Mike's vocals, but also his equally distinctive 12-string "jangly" guitar sound which became such a feature of The Searchers' recordings.

With more than 50 years' success in the business Mike is still touring worldwide performing The Searchers' million-selling hits such as Sugar and Spice, Sweets For My Sweet , Don't Throw Your Love Away, When You Walk In The Room and of course Needles and Pins.

Herman's Hermits have to date sold 75 million records worldwide. Their hits include Mrs Brown You've Got A Lovely Daughter, Silhouettes, There's A Kind Of Hush, Henry V111, Something Is Happening and I'm Into Something Good.

Formed in the 1960s and producing classics such as, You've Got Your Troubles, Here It Comes Again, The Fortunes' fortune continued into the seventies with more successful releases such as Storm in a Teacup and Freedom Come, Freedom Go.

The Fortunes remain as one of the UK's premier harmony groups, and continue to have worldwide success.

The New Amen Corner is a force to be reckoned with on any stage throughout Europe, keeping audiences entertained with classics such as If Paradise Is Half As Nice and Bend Me Shape Me.

Sensational 60s Experience tour dates for 2018:

FEBRUARY

Friday 9, Cliffs Pavilion, Southend. Call 01702 351135 www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

Friday 23, Beck Theatre, Hayes. Call 0208 5618371 www.becktheatre.org.uk

Saturday 24, Baths Hall, Scunthorpe. Call 0844 8542776 www.bathshall.co.uk

MARCH

Friday 2, Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham. Call 0844 8713011 www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

Saturday 3, The Regent Theatre, Ipswich. Call 01473 433100 www.ipswichregent.com

Wednesday 7, St David's Hall, Cardiff. Call 02920 878444 www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk

Thursday 8, The Grand Theatre, Swansea. Call 01792 475715 www.swanseagrand.co.uk

Saturday 10, The Concert Hall, Stevenage. Call 01438 363200 www.gordon-craig.co.uk

Friday 16, West Cliff Theatre, Clacton. Call 01255 433344 www.westcliffclacton.co.uk

Saturday 17 Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Call 0151 7093789 www.liverpoolphil.com

Thursday 22, City Hall, Salisbury. Call 01722 434434 www.cityhallsalisbury.co.uk

Friday 23, Alban Arena, St Albans. Call 01727 844488 www.alban-arena.co.uk

Saturday 24, The Hexagon, Reading. Call 0118 9606060 www.readingarts.com

Friday 30, Royal and Derngate, Northampton. Call 01604 624811 www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Saturday 31, Royal Spa Hall, Bridlington. Call: 01262 678258 www.thespabridlington.com

APRIL

Friday 6, De Montfort Hall, Leicester. Call 0116 233 3111 www.demontforthall.co.uk

Saturday 7, City Hall, Hull. Call 01482 300300 www.hcandl.co.uk/hullcityhall

Tuesday 10, The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury. Call 01227 787787 www.marlowetheatre.com

Friday 13, Forum Theatre, Billingham. Call 01642 552663 www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

Saturday 14, Forum Theatre, Billingham. Call 01642 552663 www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

Tuesday 17, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry. Call 02476 55 3055 www.belgrade.co.uk

Friday 20, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury. Call 0844 8717607 www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Saturday 21, The Auditorium, Grimsby. Call 0300 300 0035 www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Saturday 28 The Sands Centre, Carlisle. Call 01228 633766 www.thesandscentre.co.uk

JUNE 2018

Saturday 9, Central Theatre, Chatham. Call: 01634 338338 www.medwayticketslive.co.uk